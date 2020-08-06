Driver rescued after car goes down embankment near Kelowna

The Kelowna Fire Department performed the high-angle rope rescue around 7:10 p.m. on Aug. 5

The Kelowna Fire Department performed a high-angle rope rescue after a vehicle went down an embankment near Kelowna on Wednesday evening.

At around 7:10 p.m. on Aug. 5, the fire department received a call to assist RCMP and emergency health services with the rescue of an injured motorist that had been found down an embankment.

The Technical High Angle Rope Team was sent to the Gillard Creek Forest Service Road just south of Kelowna where they found a vehicle down an approximately 20-foot embankment.

The team assembled a rope rescue system and lowered three members down to attend to the patient, then raised the patient using the rope system. The patient was transported to hospital by ambulance.

The Kelowna Fire Department sent one incident commander, six technical team members and a safety officer to the scene.

