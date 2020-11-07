Driver reportedly doing doughnuts rolls vehicle near Nanaimo Airport

A sport-utility vehicle was rolled in a single-vehicle crash on Timberlands Road on Saturday afternoon. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

A driver reportedly doing doughnuts rolled his vehicle in a turnaround near Nanaimo Airport this afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to the scene on Timberlands Road near the Trans-Canada Highway at about 3:20 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, and found a sport-utility vehicle resting on its side.

The doughnut attempts were mentioned by emergency personnel on scene, though the incident is still under investigation by Ladysmith RCMP.

The two occupants were checked at the scene by paramedics and sustained no worse than minor injuries, crews said.

At the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Timberlands Road where an SUV ended up on its side. No injuries. #Nanaimo #Ladysmith pic.twitter.com/aZ8Vo99Z4R — Nanaimo Bulletin (@NanaimoBulletin) November 8, 2020

