Driver passes unloading school bus near 100 Mile House

100 Mile House RCMP responded to 81 complaints from Dec. 4 to Dec. 10.

Driving past unloading school buses

On Dec. 9, 100 Mile House RCMP received a report of a minivan driving past a stopped school bus with lights flashing and unloading students along Horse Lake Road at Toomey Road near 100 Mile House. Video from the school bus, which is excellent and is of high definition quality, easily identified the vehicle and licence plate in this incident. Charges are pending against a 57-year-old female registered owner of 70 Mile House.

The 100 Mile House RCMP wish to remind residents living in the area that any driver who sees a school bus stopped along a roadway with flashing lights and automated stop signs engaged is likely unloading children coming or going home from school and drivers are required by law to stop and wait for the school bus to move forward again.

Stolen fuel

On Dec. 7 at 9:18 a.m., 100 Mile House RCMP investigated a series of break-ins at the Big Country Storage facility along Seventh Street in 100 Mile House. Unknown suspect(s) cut the locks of four storage units and were entered. Fuel was taken from several jerry cans or containers. Tracks lead police along the trails through the Peter Skene Ogden Secondary and video evidence from local businesses lead police to an address along Cedar Avenue where police found some evidence supporting a connection to the thefts. A suspect has been identified. Several items were seized for further forensic examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Bradley Creek Fire

On Dec. 6, 100 Mile House RCMP responded to a report of “shots fired” in the 3500 block of Bradley Creek Road near Forest Grove. The complainant reported hearing a loud pop which sounded like gunfire but quickly discovered a neighbour’s residence on fire shortly thereafter. Forest Grove Fire Department were unable to attend the scene, as it was outside of their protection area. Thankfully, no person or animal was injured. Further investigation revealed a possible cause being a faulty plug. Our investigation is concluded.

RELATED: Fundraiser underway for a Forest Grove family after fire destroys everything

Driving in school zone crosswalks

On Dec. 2 2019, an off-duty constable in a personal vehicle observed a male speaking on a cell phone while continuing to drive through 100 Mile House. The member observed the male drive through a pedestrian crosswalk in a school zone without pausing for the students to cross. Charges are pending against a local 60-year-old male from 100 Mile House. Off-duty members are able to record details of drivers’ actions while off duty and apply the appropriate charges later if they so choose, as did the officer in this case when returning to duty on Dec. 4. The investigation is ongoing.

