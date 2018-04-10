Driver okay after reversing through fence, 30 feet down a ravine

The driver of a small black hatchback mistakenly reversed their car through a fence and down into the ravine off Lovat Avenue in Saanich on Tuesday morning.

The driver of a small black hatchback mistakenly reversed their car through a fence and down into the ravine off Lovat Avenue in Saanich on Tuesday morning.

The driver was unharmed, and remarkably the car sustained little damage. Despite the steep incline the automobile was caught up in thick bramble about 30 feet below the fence line. The bramble prevented the car from reaching the creek at the bottom of the ravine.

“She [the car] just really wanted to go down there,” said the driver, in explaining the situation.

Saanich Police and Saanich Fire responded to the incident.

A Totem tow-truck driver used a winch to pull the car out of the ravine. Saanich Fire ensured that a gas line running along the ravine remained in tact.

