Nanaimo Fire Rescue firefighters at the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Tenth Street near Southside Drive on Sunday, June 13. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

A driver was able to climb out of an upside-down vehicle after crashing it off the side of the road and rolling it into a ditch and through a fence this evening.

Emergency crews were called to a single-vehicle crash on Tenth Street near Southside Drive at about 5:30 p.m. Sunday, June 13.

Crews on scene said the driver was uninjured and added that the wet roads appeared to have been a factor in the crash.

