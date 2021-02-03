Driver nearly hits pedestrian travelling 100 km/h through Central Saanich

A vehicle driving around 100 km/h nearly hit a pedestrian on East Saanich Road on Jan. 27. Central Saanich Police Services are looking for witnesses to the incident. (Central Saanich Police Services/Submitted)

CALL FOR WITNESS

File 21-281

Jan 27 ~1:35p, blk Audi S5 failed to stop south Hwy17 @ McTavish. Again 1:40p, 7900 blk of E. Saanich Rd – failed to stop, 2x oncoming lanes, ran 2 stop signs, missed a ped, ~100 kph. Witness/dashcam, call Cst Johnston @ 2506524441. #csaan #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/xJoGaR56fg — cspoliceservice (@cspoliceservice) February 3, 2021

A driver travelling around 100 km/h nearly hit a pedestrian on East Saanich Road on Jan. 27.

Police first made contact with the vehicle described as a black 2008 two-door Audi S5 couple with heavily tinted front windows when it failed to stop for members of the Integrated Road Safety Unit (IRSU) at the McTavish Interchange at around 1:35 p.m. A Central Saanich Police Services vehicle encountered the vehicle at 1:40 p.m. southbound in the 7900-block of East Saanich.

RELATED: Driver caught going 144 km/h on Pat Bay Highway slapped with hefty fines

The driver didn’t stop, moving twice into oncoming lanes, running two stop signs and narrowly missing a pedestrian at the intersection of East Saanich Road and Mount Newtown Cross Road, according to police.

“The officer observed the vehicle, but did not see the brake lights go on,” said Sgt. Greg Johnson. “The officer saw a pedestrian step off the curb into the north side of the crosswalk to cross East Saanich Road.”

Johnson said the officer did not pursue the vehicle as it heading south on East Saanich Road and estimated the driver was going about 100 km/h. The area is a 50 km/h zone.

Anyone who witnessed the event or have dashcam footage are asked to contact Cst. Ryan Johnston at 250-652-4441.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Peninsula News Review