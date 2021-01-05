Driver injured in Northern Health Connections bus crash near Quesnel

The bus was travelling the scheduled route between Quesnel and Prince George, carrying one passenger

A Northern Health Connections highway coach was involved in a single vehicle crash north of Quesnel late afternoon Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Neither occupant received life-threatening injuries, however, the driver of the bus was taken to GR Baker Hospital in Quesnel for care, stated Northern Health in a notification.

The incident, which occurred on Highway 97 about 15 km north of Quesnel with one passenger was on the regular short-haul run between Prince George and Quesnel, is under investigation, however, initial findings point to weather being a possible cause, noted Northern Health.

Arrangements are being made to safely recover the disabled coach on Wednesday, Jan. 6, noted Northern Health.

“No service disruptions are expected as a result of the incident, with the next scheduled Prince George-Quesnel route set for Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021.”

The bus is part of Northern Health Connections, a transportation program aimed at giving older or low mobility passengers another option for travelling to regional hospitals for more care.

