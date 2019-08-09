Driver injured after milk truck crashes on Highway 6

The accident occurred Friday morning about two kilometres south of Nelson

A driver was injured after their milk truck rolled over Friday morning south of Nelson. Photo submitted

A driver was injured after the refrigerator truck they were driving rolled over and crashed into a ditch alongside Highway 6 about two kilometres south of Nelson on Friday morning.

Nelson Fire and Rescue said in a statement the milk delivery truck damaged another vehicle and a telephone pole, while the Jaws of Life was also required to remove the driver who was then transferred to B.C. Ambulance Service.

No one else was injured in the accident. DriveBC’s website says traffic is currently limited to single-lane alternating.