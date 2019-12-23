Nanaimo Fire Rescue and other emergency personnel are on scene at Norwell Drive where a car crashed into and broke a utility pole. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Driver injured after car snaps hydro pole after colliding with another vehicle

Accident happened at about 9:40 a.m. Monday on Norwell Drive in Nanaimo

  • Dec. 23, 2019 12:00 a.m.
Multiple emergency services vehicles are on scene at a car crash on Norwell Drive.

First responders were called to the scene at 106th Street at about 9:40 a.m. this morning and found a car had crashed into a hydro pole, breaking it in two. Witnesses said the car collided with an SUV before striking the pole.

One man was taken to hospital with unknown injuries; the occupants of the second vehicle were not hurt.

Norwell Drive is closed at the scene.

