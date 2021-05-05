A 23-year-old driver won’t be behind the wheel again until next winter after they were caught going 67 kilometers over the speed limit Tuesday night. (Black Press Media file photo)

Driver in Oak Bay caught going 67 km/h over speed limit

The driver was clocked going 117km/h in a 50 km/h zone, issued multiple tickets

  • May. 5, 2021 12:00 a.m.
  • News

A 23-year-old driver won’t be behind the wheel again until next winter after they were caught going 67 kilometers over the speed limit Tuesday night.

An Oak Bay police officer clocked a driver going 117 km/h in the 2200-block Cedar Hill Cross Road – a 50km/h zone – just before 11 p.m., according to a tweet from the department’s Chief Const. Ray Bernoties.

The driver was issued a $483 excessive speeding ticket, a $276 ticket for driving without a license, had their vehicle impounded for seven days and was issued a seven-month driving prohibition.

