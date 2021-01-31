Driver hurt in wreck on Nanaimo’s Departure Bay Road, RCMP investigating

Firefighters cut door off SUV to help driver, who was taken to hospital

At least one person was taken to hospital after a crash that wrecked a car and an SUV along Departure Bay Road on Sunday night. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)

Firefighters had to cut the door off a vehicle to help a motorist after a crash on Departure Bay Road on Sunday night.

Emergency crews were called out a little after 10 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, to Departure Bay Road near Doctors Road, where a luxury SUV and a car were both wrecked in a crash.

Firefighters used the Jaws of Life to cut the driver’s-side door off the SUV and help a woman onto a stretcher. She was conscious and was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Emergency personnel were unable to provide information about the other motorist involved in the crash, noting that the incident was under police investigation.

Firefighters needed to cut into the hood of the car to power down the vehicle before it was towed.

Departure Bay Road in between Randle Road and Strongitharm Avenue was closed in both directions as crews attended to the scene.

