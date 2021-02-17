Driver facing four charges after fleeing Delta police

Delta police are pursuing charges against a man for allegedly assaulting an officer and attempting to flee from police Friday night.

According to a DPD press release, a constable was conducting general patrols in the 10100-block of River Road on Feb. 12 when he attempted to pull a vehicle over.

Police say the driver initially slowed down and appeared to pull over, but then took evasive action and fled.

The officer then observed the driver turn into a dead-end street, then quickly exit the vehicle and start to flee on foot. The constable gave chase, yelling to the driver that he was under arrest.

When the constable caught up with the man a struggle ensued, during which the suspect allegedly threatened the officer, assaulted him and produced an edged weapon.

Other police officers arrived on scene, including a member of the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service, and together were successful in bringing the suspect under control.

Paramedics were called to conduct an assessment of the suspect, who suffered non-serious injuries during the arrest and was later taken to jail.

The responding constable was taken to hospital for treatment of non-serious injuries suffered during the incident and released.

“Unfortunately, we’ve noticed an increasing trend of drivers attempting to flee from police,” Insp. Ciaran Feenan, who is responsible for front line policing operations in Delta, said in a press release.

“That type of behaviour puts public safety in jeopardy, and is challenging for our officers who must immediately evaluate the risks and determine appropriate actions. When our officers are faced with people resisting arrest we fall back on our training, which is to take suspects into custody quickly with minimal risks to all involved.”

Police are pursing four charges against the driver, including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon or causing bodily harm, uttering threats, fleeing from police and failing to provide a sample.

