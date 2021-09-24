RCMP arrested a driver on numerous firearms offences earlier this summer, and the driver will appear in court Tuesday, Sept. 28. (News Bulletin file photo)

Driver facing charges after Nanaimo RCMP seize pipe bomb, detonate it at safe location

Incident was earlier this summer, accused's court date is this coming week

A man will be in court to face numerous charges next week after Nanaimo RCMP seized a pipe bomb from the vehicle he was driving and detonated it at safe location earlier this summer.

Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release Friday, Sept. 24, noting that 29-year-old Declan O’Reilly has a court date Tuesday, Sept. 28, to answer to a charge of possession of a firearm while prohibited, as well as other charges.

The charges relate to an incident two months ago when an RCMP officer observed O’Reilly driving a Lexus on Townsite Road and recognized the motorist as being someone who was prohibited from driving.

“The officer initiated a stop of the vehicle,” noted the press release. “The officer also noted that prior to the stop, the driver and a woman female passenger had switched seats.”

The officer saw drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and a search also yielded a loaded, sawed-off shotgun, a rifle, ammunition and a bulletproof vest.

“Disturbingly, officers also found what appeared to be a pipe bomb,” noted the release, adding that an explosives disposal unit detonated the improvised explosive device “at a safe and undisclosed location.”

O’Reilly was arrested and subsequently charged with seven firearms offences.

