Driver facing charges after Nanaimo RCMP seize pipe bomb, detonate it at safe location

Incident was earlier this summer, accused's court date is this coming week

RCMP arrested a driver on numerous firearms offences earlier this summer, and the driver will appear in court Tuesday, Sept. 28. (News Bulletin file photo)

A man will be in court to face numerous charges next week after Nanaimo RCMP seized a pipe bomb from the vehicle he was driving and detonated it at safe location earlier this summer.

Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release Friday, Sept. 24, noting that 29-year-old Declan O’Reilly has a court date Tuesday, Sept. 28, to answer to a charge of possession of a firearm while prohibited, as well as other charges.

The charges relate to an incident two months ago when an RCMP officer observed O’Reilly driving a Lexus on Townsite Road and recognized the motorist as being someone who was prohibited from driving.

“The officer initiated a stop of the vehicle,” noted the press release. “The officer also noted that prior to the stop, the driver and a woman female passenger had switched seats.”

The officer saw drug paraphernalia in the vehicle and a search also yielded a loaded, sawed-off shotgun, a rifle, ammunition and a bulletproof vest.

“Disturbingly, officers also found what appeared to be a pipe bomb,” noted the release, adding that an explosives disposal unit detonated the improvised explosive device “at a safe and undisclosed location.”

O’Reilly was arrested and subsequently charged with seven firearms offences.

