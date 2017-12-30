Driver dead after crash in Sooke

One man is dead after a collision on Sooke Road at about 4:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 29

Sooke Fire Rescue, officers from the RCMP’s Sooke detachment, and the B.C. Coroners Service attended a call around 4:20 p.m. between Parkland and Woodlands roads to attend to a two-vehicle collision involving a Dodge Caravan and a Jeep SUV. The man driving the van succumbed to his injuries on site. The woman driving the SUV was sent to hospital for assessment with what appeared to be minor injuries, and was later released. Both people were the only occupants of their vehicles.

According to the RCMP, initial witness reports said the van was travelling west when it crossed over a double solid line, colliding with the SUV travelling east.