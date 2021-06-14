Driver crashes through front window of Victoria running store in Fairfield

Phil Nicholls of 2:18 Run said crash sounded like an earthquake at first

An SUV sits where it crashed through the front window of the 2:18 Run store in Fairfield Plaza, after the driver appeared to lose control on Monday afternoon. (Photo by Phil Nicholls)

The operator of a running wear retail shop in Fairfield Plaza got the surprise of a lifetime Monday afternoon when a car drove through his front window.

Phil Nicholls, owner of 2:18 Run, was working in the rear of his store around 3 p.m. when he heard a huge noise that was hard to describe.

“At first I really thought there was some kind of crazy earthquake happening,” he said, “then came the glass smashing. That was the sound. There was no in the store, thank heavens.”

According to VicPD the driver of the Chevrolet Trail Blazer SUV, described as an older female, was said to be uninjured in the crash. The cause was still under investigation, police said.

Nicholls said the damage goes beyond replacing the glass in his front window. “The bigger problem was the building,” he said. “They’ll have to redo the whole wall.”

Reached as he was cleaning up the debris, which included glass shards in clothing at the front of the store, he said the plaza manager really stepped up to help, as did Victoria firefighters on scene. He hoped to reopen soon, noting the door to the store was not broken.

