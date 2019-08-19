Driver crashes into Victoria home causing significant damage to front yard

Impairment believed to be a factor in early morning crash

The Victoria Police Department is continuing to investigate an early morning crash that caused significant damage to a residential property.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Monday, VicPD received a call of a vehicle that had crashed into a home in the 900-block of McCaskill Street. The damage was minor to the residence but caused significant damage to the yard of the property.

The driver and lone occupant fled from the scene and no one inside the home was injured.

Multiple officers located the driver a short distance away. The driver was arrested and transported to hospital.

The investigation is in the early stages, but police believe impairment was a contributing factor.

Police are asking any witnesses to call 250-995-7654.

