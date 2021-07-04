Driver crashes into Saanich house after suffering medical emergency

Saanich Police continue to investigate a Sunday morning crash during which a vehicle hit a house in the Tillicum Road area.
Cst. Shannon Ogilvie said the driver (who suffered a crash-causing medical emergency) also narrowly avoided hitting another person.
“The driver was taken to hospital and no other injuries were reported,” said Ogilvie.
Updates to follow.
