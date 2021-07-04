Driver crashes into Saanich house after suffering medical emergency

Saanich Police say the driver narrowly missed another person during incident

Saanich continue to investigate a Sunday crash during which a vehicle crashed into a house. (Black Press Media File)

Saanich Police continue to investigate a Sunday morning crash during which a vehicle hit a house in the Tillicum Road area.

Cst. Shannon Ogilvie said the driver (who suffered a crash-causing medical emergency) also narrowly avoided hitting another person.

“The driver was taken to hospital and no other injuries were reported,” said Ogilvie.

RELATED: Victoria police looking for driver of truck who nearly hit kids before crashing in Esquimalt

Updates to follow.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

Saanich News