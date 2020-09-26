Driver crashes into Langford physiotherapy business

Crews on scene, traffic may be impacted

The driver of a beige vehicle crashed into the front of Motus Physiotherapy in Langford on Saturday (Sept. 26) afternoon. (Photo via Courtney Casselman‎)

A driver crashed into the front of a Langford physiotherapy office on Saturday afternoon causing traffic delays as crews secured the scene.

Around 1 p.m. on Sept. 26, the driver of a beige hatchback drove through the front windows of Motus Physiotherapy located in Langford Plaza in the 700-block of Goldstream Avenue.

Crews remain on scene and traffic may be impacted in the area.

Black Press Media has reached out to the West Shore RCMP for more information on the incident.

More to come.

