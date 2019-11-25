Driver charged in Saanich crash that left Lelia Bui in unresponsive state to appear in court

Tenessa Rayann Lyric Nikirk is charged with one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm

The woman charged in the crash that left an 11-year-old Saanich girl unresponsive is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Lelia Bui was struck by a late model Mercedes SUV on Dec. 20, 2017, and was flung several metres from a crosswalk on Ash Road at Torquay Drive in Saanich. Bui was heading to school, shortly after 8 a.m. It was a sunny morning and the intersection was a mix of glaring sun and a blackening shade.

After the crash, Bui was kept in an induced coma for weeks, she remains in a non-responsive state described as “near coma” and needs constant care.

North Saanich resident Tenessa Rayann Lyric Nikirk is charged with one count of dangerous driving causing bodily harm.

Nikirk is scheduled to appear in court on Monday in Victoria.

