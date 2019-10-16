Driver charged in Central Saanich pedestrian’s death appears in court

Anthony Thomas, 27, is charged in the death of a 51-year-old pedestrian, killed in Central Saanich last summer. Thomas appeared in court Wednesday afternoon. (File Photo)

A driver facing a slew of charges in the deaths of a Central Saanich pedestrian and her dog appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

Two sisters were walking their dog on Central Saanich Road between Mount Newton Cross Road and East Saanich Road on Aug. 27, 2018 when they were struck by the driver of a red jeep.

Kim Ward, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene and her sister, 48-year-old Tracy Ward was transported to hospital in critical condition. One dog was also killed.

Anthony Thomas, 27, faces charges of impaired driving causing death, impaired driving causing bodily harm, dangerous driving causing bodily harm and dangerous driving causing death.

Police said Thomas suffered minor injuries and stayed at the scene before being taken to hospital and later released.

At his court appearance Wednesday in Victoria it was determined Thomas would reappear in court on Nov. 6 at 9 a.m. to consult with his designated counsel.

