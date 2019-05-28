Driver caught going 240 km/h along B.C.’s Coquihalla Highway

The man was clocked driving double the speed limit during B.C.'s high risk driving awareness month

A driver was forced to find his own way home after getting caught going 240 kilometres-per-hour on the Coquihalla Highway, despite his claim that the high speed was due to an issue with his accelerator.

ALSO READ: Solving B.C. highway safety with speed limits not easy, UBC prof says

The man was caught driving double the posted speed limit of 120 kilometres-per-hour between Merritt and Hope on May 12, RCMP Traffic Services spokesperson Cpl. Mike Halskov said in a news release this week.

After being pulled over, the driver pointed to mechanical issues on his vehicle, but was still ticketed for excessive speeding by a police officer.

The driver was fined $483, received three points against his license, and his vehicle was impounded for seven days. The officer also issued a level-one inspection notice which means that the vehicle must pass a full safety inspection before it can be driven again.

READ MORE: Man blames his loud car radio, sirens for crash with B.C. ambulance

Ironically, the ultra-excessive speed was clocked during B.C.’s high risk driving awareness month.

“Slowing down and obeying speed limits significantly reduces the risk of serious injury or death and gives drivers added time to perceive and react to the unexpected,” Halskov said.

“Please drive defensively, obey speed limits, wear seat belts, drive sober and distraction-free every time you get behind the wheel — for your safety and that of others.”

With a file from Kamloops This Week

@ashwadhwani ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.