Driver arrested for striking pedestrian

One man is in police custody for striking another man with his vehicle in Thornhill last Thursday night.

The victim was flown to a Vancouver hospital for treatment.

According to an RCMP press release, at approximately 7:35 p.m. on May 31 police received a report of a man shot outside a business on the 2300 block of Thornhill Street. Officers attended and found a man bleeding in the parking lot as a result of being struck by a vehicle, not a gunshot. The man was taken to hospital and later flown to Vancouver in serious but stable condition.

One man was arrested at scene in relation to the incident, which is still under investigation. Those involved are known to each other and police do not believe the public is at risk.

If you have information about this crime, please contact the Terrace RCMP at (250)638-7400 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers by telephone at 1-800-222-TIPS, online at www.terracecrimestoppers.ca.

