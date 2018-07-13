Driver angry after accident at north Nanaimo intersection

One patient taken to hospital after crash Friday at Enterprise Way and the old Island Highway

A north Nanaimo intersection was closed in one direction and one person was taken to hospital after a crash Friday night.

The collision occurred at 7:15 p.m. at Enterprise Way and the old Island Highway and involved a Honda Civic and a Chevrolet Equinox.

A witness said the Civic was travelling southbound on the highway and the Equinox was turning left from the highway onto Enterprise when the accident happened.

Witnesses said after the crash, one of the motorists became verbally agressive toward another.

Multiple patients were attended to at the scene and one woman was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Nanaimo RCMP, Nanaimo Fire Rescue and B.C. Ambulance Service were on scene. Both southbound highway lanes were blocked at the intersection, as well as both left-turn lanes from Enterprise.

