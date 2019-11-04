Driver airlifted with life-threatening injuries after rollover crash in Cedar

Police are investigating after man suffered life-threatening injuries in single-car crash in Nanaimo. File photo

A 26-year-old man was airlifted to Victoria with life-threatening injuries following a crash on Cedar Road yesterday. According to police, the collision happened at about 9:15 a.m. Sunday on the 1200 block of Cedar Road. B.C. Ambulance and firefighters were on scene when police arrived.

After speaking with several witnesses and from examining the crash scene, investigators believe the older-model Toyota Corolla was travelling eastbound on Cedar Road when, for reasons unknown, the driver lost control of the car and went off the right-hand side of the road and collided with a utility pole. The car rolled onto its roof. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver, who was the vehicle’s lone occupant, was extricated by from the car by firefighters and airlifted to hospital in Victoria with life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed for several hours while police examined the scene. B.C. Hydro crews also attended and secured the damaged power pole.

Roads were wet at the time of the crash and visibility was affected by a low-lying fog. The investigation is continuing.

