Driver airlifted after head-on crash on TCH in Duncan Friday

Two people were seriously injured in a head-on crash on the Trans Canada Highway in Duncan yesterday night.

On Aug. 16 at 10 p.m. North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were called to the crash site where two vehicles had collided head-on on the Trans Canada Highway near Sherman Road in Duncan.

The driver of one vehicle was admitted to Cowichan District Hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the other vehicle, also with serious injuries, had to be airlifted to Victoria.

RCMP, North Cowichan’s South End Fire Department, Emergency Medical Services, South Island Traffic Services and Main Road Contracting worked together to get the south bound traffic moving again as quickly as possible.

“The cooperation of the south bound motoring traffic was appreciated by the first responders on scene,” noted Cpl. Cari Lougheed of the North Cowichan/Duncan detachment.

“This investigation is in its early stages and the investigators are still gathering information to determine the cause of the collision,” said Lougheed in a press release. “There are many people who saw this crash scene after the collision, however investigators are wishing to speak with any persons who witnessed the collision take place or have a dash camera that captured the collision as it took place.”

If you have information that may assist with this investigation contact the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP at 250-748-5522 and refer to police file number 2019-14655. To provide information anonymously contact Cowichan Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).