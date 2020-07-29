DriveBC warns of vehicle fire on Coquihalla Highway southbound

DriveBC are warning of a burning vehicle southbound on the Coquihalla Highway on July 29. (Facebook/Coquihalla Road Reports photo)

DriveBC is reporting a vehicle fire near Carolin Mine Road in a southbound lane of the Coquihalla Highway.

Drivers should expect delays and DriveBC adds crews are en route to the area.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:emelie.peacock@hopestandard.com

@emelie_writesLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:emelie.peacock@hopestandard.com

@emelie_writesLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Hope Standard