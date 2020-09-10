Drive with caution through Vernon crosswalks, school zones: RCMP

First day of school in 'new normal' means unconvential drop-off, pick-up times for North Okanagan students

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP are reminding motorists to travel with care through school zones and crosswalks as students return to the classroom Sept. 10, 2020. (RCMP)

Vernon Mounties are reminding motorists to drive vigilantly while travelling through school zones as students head back to class today (Sept. 9).

This year’s return to the classroom will be unlike any other due to the COVID-19 pandemic and police are reminding drivers that unconventional school times may be in effect as schools attempt to limit the number of students within the building.

“Drivers should be extra careful when approaching crosswalks as students may be distracted by putting on masks, and may not be as careful when crossing at crosswalks or designated areas,” a Vernon North Okanagan RCMP statement reads.

Starting Thursday, Sept. 10, local police and City of Vernon RCMP volunteers will be monitoring speeds in school zones throughout the area.

“The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP would like to remind you that whether you are parent, teacher or motorist, we all have a key role to play in ensuring our kids head back to school safely,” media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski wrote in a statement issued Wednesday, Sept. 9.

