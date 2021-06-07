Drive-thru vaccine clinics planned for Quesnel

The clinics will be at the Maple Park Mall parking lot on June 9 - 12

Quesnel residents will have a new option to get immunized against COVID-19.

Northern Health has announced four drive-thru clinics planned for the Maple Park Mall parking lot.

The clinics will only deliver first doses of the vaccine, and while registration is recommended, it is not required.

The clinics will be active on June 9, 10 and 11 from 4 to 8 p.m., and June 12 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Residents can register at www.getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/s.

All residents over the age of 12 are eligible to be vaccinated. According to public health data, 57 per cent of residents 12+ have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Of those over 50-years-old living in Quesnel, 73 per cent have received their first dose.

According to Northern Health’s website, second doses should be given around 8 weeks after receiving the first dose.

