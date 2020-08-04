Drive-thru food truck fest comes to Maple Ridge

Cotton candy, tacos, fried chicken, and more at Albion Fairgrounds, Aug 8-9

A food truck vendor serves customers from their vehicles during the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival at Chilliwack Heritage Park on Saturday, July 11, 2020. (Jenna Hauck/ The Progress)

Local food lovers who are missing the scrumptious selections found at summer celebrations, will be able to give their taste buds a treat this weekend (Aug 8-9).

The Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival will be held at the Albion Fairgrounds in Maple Ridge from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on both days.

In order to ensure safety, drive-through style service has been implemented, so this year’s festival will see diners stay in their cars.

Additionally, all vendors will follow current safety guidelines including contact tracing, wearing proper PPE, and following strict sanitizing schedules.

A server wearing a mask will take payment from customers and then provide them their food on a tray.

While last year’s Maple Ridge event saw 22 vendors at the single day festival, this weekend will be limited to seven food trucks per day.

On August 8, the festival will feature Lenny’s Lemons/ Cotton Candy, Twisted Potato/ Teriyaki Express, Mo-Bacon, Tun Lizzy Concessions – Mini Donuts, Melt Town Grilled Cheese, Los Tacos Hermanos, and Next Gen. Concessions Inc. – Street Dogs.

The following day, visitors can shop at REEL Mac And Cheese, Betty’s Greek Honey Ballz – Loukoumades, The Truckin’ BBQ, Roasted Revolution Food Truck, Ford Concessions Inc. – Steve O’s Fried Chicken, Hugs by Mollie’s Minis – Gourmet Mini Donuts, Next Gen. Concessions Inc. – Crazy Italian Pizza.

Jason Faria, owner/ operator for the festival, said there will be seven individual lines – one for each truck – with a turn-around lane in place, so people can sample the food from multiple trucks.

He is expecting about 500 car to show up to the event, which will not have an entrance charge.

This will be the ninth drive-through edition of their festival this summer.

“We had our inaugural one in Langley in May,” Faria said.

“We had no idea what to expect, so we only brought out four trucks, and it was a roaring success.

Since then, he said, they have been to Chilliwack, Kelowna, and Abbotsford.

“It’s gone really well, and there’s been no issues,” Faria said.

“We tinker with it for each event to make sure we have the right amount of trucks to take care of that community.”

The festival operator is expecting great things for the Maple Ridge event.

“It’s nice that we’re in Maple Ridge, as there’s a lot of beautiful green space in the area,” Faria said. “We have been encouraging people to grab their food, and enjoy it outdoors.”

The following week (Aug 15-16) the festival will be at the Tradex – Trade and Exhibition Centre in Abbostford.

