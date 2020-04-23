Drive BC reacts to flooding with additional side-road closure updates

As more road washouts occur due to flooding, the Ministry of Transportation BC has reactivated an additional tab on Drive BC to provide up-to-date information on side roads.
A ministry spokesperson said the tab, which was used in 2018, is current as of Thursday morning and will be updated daily.
For the Cariboo Region, the following side roads are closed:
South Cariboo
Little Green Lake Road
East Young Lake Road
108 Mile Horsefly Road at five km mark
Central Cariboo
Chilcotin-Newton Road
Redstone-Chezacut Road at km 40
Knoll Road
Huston Road
Mountain House Road – closed at Hawkes Creek Bridge
Alternate access through both ends of road
Spokin Lake Road
Knife Creek Road – at km 10
Walker Road
Mission Road – closed at the bridge and south of the bridge
Jacobson Road – closed at km 10 due to washout
No alternate route
Pigeon Road – closed 100m west of bridge
No detour
Cave Road
Bells Lake Road – closed in three locations – at three km, 7.5 km and 10 km
Cariboo Regional District Area Director Steve Forseth visited some of the region Wednesday and posted some videos.
North Cariboo
Soda Creek Macalister Road (from a prior slope failure)
Quesnel Hydraulic Road – closed nightly at km 20 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. until further notice
Nazko Road at Rainbow Lake
Detour available via Snaking River Forest Service Road or Blackwater and Batnuni Road
Honolulu Road
Pelican Lake Road
Pedley Lake Road
Lavoie Road
Morgan Road
