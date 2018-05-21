Drinking water precautions and Boil Water Advisories during and after flooding

Interior Health advises residents that drinking water can be impacted during and after floods

North Thompson

Star/Journal

Interior Health is advising residents that drinking water can be impacted during and after floods. A current list of water advisories and notices is available at: www.drinkingwaterforeveryone.ca/. (Open in Google Chrome, Safari, or Firefox.)

Boil Water Notices were in place May 20, 2018, for the following water systems between Little Fort and Heffley Creek; Rivermount Motel BnB and RV Park, Lost Horse Motel Water System, Little Fort Community Hall Water System, Agate Bay Resorts Water System, Shuswap Highlands Water System Phase 2-3, McLure Firefighters & Rec Association WS, Pinegrove Campground Water System, Black Pines Community Water System, Haven Park Water System, Hitch ‘n Rail Resort Water System, Lakeview Water Users Community, Heffley Creek Waterworks, Tolko Industries Water – Heffley Creek, and Armour Ranch Water System.

WHAT DOES THIS NOTICE MEAN?

A boil water notice tells you that there are organisms in the water that can make you sick. To safely consume (swallow) the water, you must bring it to a rolling boil on a stove top for at least 60 seconds to kill these harmful organisms. Go to : www.drinkingwaterforeveryone.ca/ to learn more about water advisories

UNTREATED DRINKING WATER AT RISK OF CONTAINING PATHOGENS means: Drinking water has not been treated to prevent the risks posed by disease-producing organisms such as viruses and bacteria.

If you are unsure of the safety of your water or uncertain about how it is impacted, then you should use an alternate source that is not affected by floods, such as bottled water.

Individuals with compromised immune systems and chronic illnesses, infants, or the elderly are at higher risk when the drinking water is affected.

Floods may significantly increase risk to your health by introducing raw sewage, chemical contaminants, and debris into water sources.

It is important to remember the following when your drinking water is affected by floods:

· Do not drink or use any well water that has been contaminated with flood waters. Do not swallow water while you are showering or bathing. Your drinking water sources may need to be treated and tested before consumption can resume.

· For cleaning of your dishes, rinse them for a minute in diluted bleach (one tablespoon of household bleach per gallon of tap water). If you are using a dishwasher, use the hot wash and dry cycle.

· Many disease causing microbial agents, such as E. Coli may be present in water impacted by flooding. Wash your hands with soap after contact with flood waters or handling items that have come into contact with flood waters.

If you are using a Public Water Supply System

· Contact your supplier for information and pay attention to information shared by your local media such as community bulletins, newspapers, and local radio stations.

· You can also visit your Regional District website to see if your drinking water is impacted by the flood.

· Your water supplier may issue a Boil Water Notice or Do Not Consume advisory based on the health risks.

A current list of water advisories and notices is available at: www.drinkingwaterforeveryone.ca/. (Open in Google Chrome, Safari, or Firefox.)

If you are using a Private Water system

· Do not drink or use water that has been impacted by floods.

· Your drinking water source needs to be tested and may require treatment before consumption can resume.

· Even if you are not feeling sick, your water may be unsafe.

· Some contaminants found in impacted water cannot be seen, tasted or smelled, but can be harmful to your health.

For more flood information, please visit the Interior Health website or contact your nearest Environmental Public Health office.