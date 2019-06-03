Drillers test surface conditions on Qualicum Beach in preparation for spit

Drillers are out on Qualicum Beach for two days doing testing in preperation for a spit that should be constructed late this summer. - Submitted photo

Drillers will be out on Qualicum Beach this week doing testing in preparation for a spit that the Town of Qualicum Beach plans to construct later this year.

“We’re doing some improvements to the estuary there, it’s called Beach Creek Estuary Enhancement Society and there’s a spit that’s going to stick out into the water,” said town director of planning Luke Sales. “It’s something that came out of our Waterfront Master Plan.”

Sales said constructions should begin late this summer and that the drilling rig is on the beach digging test holes “to understand what the surface conditions are.”

Crews should only be doing the exploratory work for two days.

