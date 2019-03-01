Dress warm: extreme cold warning issued for Elk Valley

With the launch of Griz Days comes an extreme cold warning, issued by Environment Canada for all Elk Valley residents.

A cold weather warning has been issued by Environment Canada for all Elk Valley residents. File photo

Friday’s temperatures are expected to drop steadily throughout the day, reaching a low of minus 35 with wind chill.

An Arctic ridge of high pressure is expected to build over the BC Interior today, bringing with it a period of very cold wind chills. Environment Canada explained that extreme cold warnings are issued when very cold temperatures or wind chill creates an elevated risk to health such as frost bite and hypothermia.

“The cold air in combination with strong northeasterly winds are expected to produce wind chill values near minus 35 in the Yoho Park – Kootenay Park and the Elk Valley regions Friday night,” said Environment Canada in a release.

“Dress warmly. Dress in layers that you can remove if you get too warm. The outer layer should be wind resistant. Cover up. Frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.”

