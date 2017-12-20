Dress code decision tasked to superintendent

Formation of another committee to study matter rejected by trustees

Some female students in SD61 have been sent home for wearing leggings, prompting a debate around how outdated the district’s current code of conduct might be. Contributed photo

The dress code debate engulfing the Greater Victoria School District may soon find a resolution.

At Monday night’s public board meeting, a motion to implement a new committee to assess the matter was unanimously voted down, with trustees voting instead to task the work to superintendent Piet Langstraat.

“The superintendent has now been charged with developing policy and regulations on dress code and then he will bring that back to the One Learning Committee for further consultation,” said Trustee Jordan Watters, who put forward the initial motion to suspend the dress code. “Eventually it will make its way back to the board.”

She called the decision a “positive outcome” in the sense that attempts to block the process were halted and the matter continues to move forward.

The next SD61 meeting is the Jan. 8 session of the Education Policy and Directions Committee.

