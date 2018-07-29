Dredging at Alberni marina will interrupt boating traffic

The Port Alberni Port Authority will conduct dredge work at Clutesi Haven Marina on Monday, July 30, 2018. Lanes 1 and 2 are scheduled to remain open as long as possible for boaters. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Recreational boating at Clutesi Haven Marina will be interrupted on Monday, July 30 for some maintenance dredging, beginning as early as 6 a.m.

The dredging will likely last throughout the day, said Dave McCormick, director of public relations and business development with the Port Alberni Port Authority.

“We hope to maintain launch Access at lanes 1 and 2 while the dredge takes place at lanes 3 and 4 and the river float,” McCormick said.

“Please note that there may be outright delays for all lanes and limited river float access at certain times during the day. The port contractor will do their best to ensure any disruptions are minimal.”

McCormick said the project, done in accordance with DFO regulations, is only expected to last for one day.

