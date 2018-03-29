Dreams coming true for Penticton musician

Penticton’s Mason Burns has signed with Caron Maria Records and is performing at the Dream Café on April 6.Submitted photo

A lot of dreams are coming true for Penticton’s Mason Burns.

The 22-year-old just announced he’s now a signed artist at Caron Maria Records, is putting finishing touches on his first full-length album, has a solo tour planned in Asia this fall and is playing the Dream Café April 6.

“It’s crazy, man. I’m so lucky and fortunate to be surrounded by great people to help me get there,” he said.

“I’m pretty lucky for 22, I have to say that, but I put in a lot of work though.”

Pentictonites would be most familiar with Burns’ classic rock music stylings from his many performances at the summer market and as lead singer and guitarist for Cosmic Brew, the band he co-founded in 2014 while attending Princess Margaret Secondary School.

Burns said he has played the Penticton Farmer’s Market for at least a couple dates each year since he was 10 years old and plans to continue the tradition this year.

“I played last summer in a couple spots. It’s fun to see people you’ve known for a long time. They’ve seen me grow up … get to meet all these tourists and all these different people, spread the love.”

He’s spent the last year writing songs for the album and has been hard at work recording in the studio in Summerland for the last few months.

“There are a few more folky songs, but a lot of the album took a very 70s electric groove. While I’m first writing songs, they’re originally an acoustic song. Me and the producer write in the studio too. The majority of the album is just experiences so far in my life, obviously,” he said.

There’s no release date for the yet-to-be-titled album.

The Asian tour this fall will be his first solo tour.

“The band has toured but this is my first solo tour,” he said. “Cosmic Brew will be gigging throughout the summer. It’s going to be a busy summer. We’re playing in Kelowna, Peachfest and a bunch of other places.”

Cosmic Brew has received a number of accolades over the years, including being named best band in the Okanagan and winning several battle of the bands competitions. The band even released a six-song EP on iTunes.

A self-described 70s rock nerd, Burns said those at the Dream Café show on April 6 will hear acoustic covers like Going to California by Led Zeppelin and the Rolling Stones Wild Horses along with a bunch of originals.

“This is actually my first time (playing the Dream Café). I’m stoked, man. I remember when I was 10 walking by the Dream Café thinking one day, one day.”