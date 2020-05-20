Dragon Palace gives back on Mother’s Day in Burns Lake

The Dragon Palace Restaurant in Burns Lake has been closed since mid March because of the Covid19 crisis. The family said they had been getting numerous requests to open again so they decided to open for two days, in celebration of Mother's Day. They posted on their Facebook, "We hear our customers are missing our food so we decided to open for a limited time for Mother's Day on May 9 and May 10 from 12-6 p.m. Takeout and pickup only. On top of this we are donating all the proceeds from this coming weekend to our local food bank." They went on to say, "Our special weekend to the food bank was a big success we had to open for an extra hour just to fill in all our orders and we regret turning down orders Sunday due to running short on food. Our grand total is $9212."

On top of their generous donation they also of gave away a $25 gift certificate for anyone who liked or comment on their post – Charlene Patrick was the winner. Their post on Facebook received 153 comments and 151 shares.

The Nguyen family has owned the Dragon Palace Restaurant for 22 years, when asked why they decided to do this, Khai said they wanted to give back to the community but he was in shocked on how many people ordered. He couldn’t even start to say how many orders they made but said normally they would cook that much food over a duration of a week or more. They are not ready to open quite yet but said they will probably open soon.

