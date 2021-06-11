Dragon Mountain debris to be burned to reduce wildfire risk in coming weeks

BC Wildfire Service notes smoke and flames may be visible from Quesnel

The BC Wildfire Service will be burning piles of woody debris on Dragon Mountain from as soon as June 14, until as late as June 25. (File Photo)

Quesnel are residents may see smoke and flames from a controlled burn on Dragon Mountain in the coming weeks.

The BC Wildfire Service announced plans to begin burning piles of woody debris as soon as June 14, possibly lasting until June 25.

“Crews have been piling this debris as part of an ongoing fuel management project in partnership with BC Parks and the City of Quesnel,” a BC Wildfire Service news release reads. “These piles will now be burned in order to eliminate available fuels in the event of a wildfire.”

A wildfire on Dragon Mountain in 2017 grew to at least 1,500 hectares and shut down portions of Highway 97.

READ MORE: Dragon Mountain fire triples in size

Smoke and flames may also be visible from Highway 97 and other communities.

“Burning will only occur on days when conditions are favourable and will allow for proper venting and quick smoke dissipation,” it reads. “BC Wildfire Service personnel will be on-site and monitoring these fires.”

READ MORE: Burning near Pinnacles Provincial Park to reduce wildfire risk

Category 3 open fires remain prohibited throughout the 100 Mile Forest District and the west side of the high-water mark of the Fraser River within the Cariboo Chilcotin Forest District and the Tsilhqot’in (Xeni Gwet’in) Declared Title Area.

For up-to-date wildfire activity, burning restrictions and road closures, visit www.bcwildfire.ca. To report a wildfire, call 1 800 663-5555 or *5555 on a cell phone.

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer