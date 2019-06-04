Dr. Oz saves homeless man’s cat

Casador was injured and with no money for a vet, the cat's owner wasn't sure where to turn

When a resident of Gospel Mission’s emergency shelter noticed his cat Casador was injured, he didn’t know what to do.

“When I first met Casador’s owner, he had lost his job, housing and was sleeping on the street behind a building,” Gospel Mission’s outreach worker JoAnne McKenzie said. “Because he suffers from depression, Casador is his lifeline.”

“With no money for a vet, we called Dr. (Moshe) Oz, who did not hesitate to see Casador,” McKenzie said.

Dr. Oz of Rose Valley Veterinary Hospital in West Kelowna generously donated his time, supplies, medication and boarding to help save Casador.

“At $200 for medication and $50 per day boarding, this donation was crucial to Casador’s health,” McKenzie said.

She said the Mission emergency shelter has been working Casador’s owner to replace stolen ID, provide a bed and assist him in finding suitable housing that will accept pets.

“He was so amazed that Dr. Oz was willing and eager to help and said there are still good people out there,” McKenzie said. “Without the compassionate help of Dr. Oz, Casador’s owner could have been easily derailed from his progress of getting his life back on track.”

Casador should recover in about two weeks.