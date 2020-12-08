Dr. Juanita Crook named chair in brachytherapy for Interior B.C.

An Okanagan doctor who two years ago applied an innovative breast cancer treatment to women around B.C. is now the chair of the brachytherapy at BC Cancer – Kelowna.

Dr. Juanita Crook, a radiation oncologist at BC Cancer – Kelowna and a pioneer in the field of brachytherapy, will fill the new role that will help transform care for people facing cancer in the Interior and elsewhere in the province.

Brachytherapy is beneficial over traditional radiation or chemotherapy as it delivers a smaller, more targeted, dose of radiation that produces fewer side effects.

In 2018, the Capital News reported that Crook used brachytherapy to treat breast cancer in about 75 B.C. women, all of whom are now cancer-free.

“The results are great, 100 per cent cancer-free. In the period of time, I have been doing this nobody has had a recurrence of the tumour in the tumour site where it was treated,” Crook said at the time.

According to BC Cancer, Crook is known globally as a leading expert in the field and is dedicated to advancing scientific breakthroughs, moving the dial in medicine as well as fostering leadership.

The BC Cancer Foundation kicked off a $3.5 million campaign for the chair in brachytherapy role and program, which was supported by local communities.

“Having a person based in Kelowna to lead the widespread adoption of image-guided brachytherapy across B.C. is an impressive endorsement of BC Cancer – Kelowna’s excellence,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. “As a leader in cancer care and an emerging leader in technology in B.C., Kelowna has all the attributes necessary to take the next major step in breaking down cancer.”

READ MORE: Improving the standard of care through brachytherapy

@Jen_zeejen.zielinski@bpdigital.caLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vernon Morning Star