Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital get new wound vac machine

Members of the Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital Auxilliary and members of the Clearwater Sikh community pose with the hospital’s new wound vac machine on aug. 22. The piece of equipment was bought with funds donated by the Sikh community after the sale of its temple earlier this year. (L-r) Auxiliary members Gail Capostinsky, Marg Anderson, Marilyn Collison, Marj Sunderman and Sue Ludtke, Sikh community members, Jagdish Heer, Jas Kailley, Jit Shillon, Sawarn Kailley and Narinder Heer. Photo by Jaime Polmateer

The Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital has a brand new piece of equipment, thanks to help from the hospital auxiliary group as well as donations from the local Sikh community.

The new wound vac machine, which cost $24,000, works by creating suction around a patients wound to help circulation, significantly speeding up the healing process.

Funds to pay for the machine came from donations the Sikh community made after selling its temple earlier this year.

“What happens is, we’ve been renting them and the rent is very expensive and so we as a larger group, tried to see if we could get donated funds to start buying our own, to cut back on the cost of rentals,” said Michelle Stuttard, health services manager at the hospital.

“We are the first site to get our own and we’re pretty excited about that.”

