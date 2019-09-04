Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital get new wound vac machine

The Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital has a brand new piece of equipment, thanks to help from the hospital auxiliary group as well as donations from the local Sikh community.
The new wound vac machine, which cost $24,000, works by creating suction around a patients wound to help circulation, significantly speeding up the healing process.
Funds to pay for the machine came from donations the Sikh community made after selling its temple earlier this year.
https://www.clearwatertimes.com/news/clearwater-sikh-community-donates-thousands-to-charity-after-sale-of-temple/
“What happens is, we’ve been renting them and the rent is very expensive and so we as a larger group, tried to see if we could get donated funds to start buying our own, to cut back on the cost of rentals,” said Michelle Stuttard, health services manager at the hospital.
“We are the first site to get our own and we’re pretty excited about that.”
