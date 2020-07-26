Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital Auxiliary update

Dr. Helmcken Memorial Hospital Auxiliary member, Marg Anderson, socially distances from people and bugs during the auxiliary’s June meeting, which was held in a member’s backyard. Photo submitted

Submitted

Our June executive meeting was held in a member’s yard. Our new executive was sworn in: Marilyn Collison, chair, Carol Pastorek, vice-chair, Evelyn Warner, recording secretary, Brenda Foulkes, corresponding secretary and Sue Ludtke, treasurer.

Congratulations to Josee Cooperman, recipient of the auxiliary bursary. The bursary committee was very impressed with her application.

The auxiliary is going to be selling 50/50 tickets again this year. They will go on sale before the end of July. Tickets are still $5 each and the draw will be in November. Look for our table outside of Buy-Low. Tickets will also be available from some auxiliary members and at the Vavenby Thrift Shop.

The Gift Corner in the hospital remains closed until the hospital reopens to the public. All the pocketbooks have been taken to our Thrift Shop in Vavenby.

The Auxiliary Thrift Shop in Vavenby (below the tracks) continues to be remarkably busy and we are very thankful for the community’s support. Hours are Wednesdays, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Volunteer staff is very attuned to COVID-19 rules and find it’s a bit more work preparing the store for customers these days. Look for weekly sales on the Vavenby and Clearwater info boards. The store will be closed on Sunday, July 19 for staff vacation.

If you are interested in joining a caring, dynamic, busy group, call Penny Christenson 250-676-9443.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Clearwater Times