Dozens show up to discuss Nakusp’s future

OCP being drawn up to plan development for next decade and longer

Residents of Nakusp had another opportunity last Thursday evening to present their views how the Village should develop — or not — over the next decade.

Around 60-70 residents turned out to view the displays and offer comments on the village’s Official Community Plan.

Calgary-based Brown and Associates are working on an update to the OCP for the village presented some initial ideas and asked for more feedback on specific proposals. Questions included whether Nakusp should expand or intensify development within existing borders. It was suggested the Village could accommodate another 2,000 housing units and 4,000 people.

They’ve crafted a core vision for Nakusp of “Your holistic health & wellness community.”

SEE: Feedback sought Thursday on Nakusp future development

The Official Plan, a blueprint to direct council’s actions, hasn’t been updated for 13 years.

With notes from JD Mah.