Dozens of tickets, driving bans in Langley RCMP traffic blitz

Langley RCMP are still busy busting impaired and dangerous drivers during the holiday season.

Last week, police charged two people with impaired driving under the Criminal Code, issuing administrative driving bans to both.

They also handed out two 90-day driving bans, a 30-day driving ban, three three-day bans, and a 24-hour suspension for alcohol, said Cpl. Holly Largy, spokesperson for the Langley RCMP.

In addition, police handed out 25 speeding tickets, two tickets for excessive speeding, 15 tickets for distracted driving, and 14 tickets for infractions related to intersections.

Another four charges related to driving without either a license or insurance were issued, and four prohibited drivers were caught, said Largy.

With Christmas next week, the RCMP are encouraging safe driving as more people will be on the roads traveling to Christmas events or to see family.

“On behalf of myself and all the staff of Langley detachment, we would like to thank the vast majority of motorists for their safe driving behaviour and getting a safe ride home during this holiday season,” said Supt. Murray Power, head of the Langley RCMP. “Wishing you all the best in the next decade.”