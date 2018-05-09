Dozens of homes near Similkameen River on evac alert in rural Keremeos

Homes in several mobile home parks west of Keremeos are now on evacuation alert

In several places water from the Similkameen River is coming across Highway 3 between Hedley and Keremeos. (RDOS)

Residents in three mobile home parks between Highway 3 west of Keremeos and the Similkameen River and eight additional properties in Area G are under an evacuation alert.

The Regional District Okanagan-Similkameen issued the alert around 7 p.m. Wed., May 9 because of raging waters in the Similkameen River.

All homes in Riverside RV Park, Riverside Estates and Sunkatchers RV Park are under the evacuation alert. The eight additional properties include 3133 10th Avenue, 3143 10th Avenue, 3145 10th Avenue, 3141 10th Avenue, 3149 10th Avenue, 3155 10th Avenue, 4121 Highway 3 and 5625 10th Avenue.

Related: Water pools along Highway 3 causing dangerous conditions

Water is running across and pooling on both sides of Highway 3 just west of Riverside RV Park. The road remains open but drivers are urged to use caution in the area.

Further along Highway 3 between Keremeos and Osoyoos in Chopaka two homes have had to be evacuated on Lower Similkameen Indian Band Land. The river is expected to hit its peak for this week on Friday.

Related: Two homes evacuated, 40 on alert in Lower Similkameen

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO WHEN AN EVACUATION ALERT IS IN EFFECT

Upon notification of an evacuation alert, residents should be prepared for immediate evacuation by:

– Locating all family members or co-workers and designate a meeting place outside the evacuation area, should an evacuation be called while separated;

– Gathering essential items such as medications, eyeglasses, valuable papers (i.e. insurance), cell phone charges and immediate care needs for dependents and, if choosen, keepsakes (photographs, etc.). Have these items readily available for quick departure;

– Preparing to move any disabled persons and/or children;

– Moving pets and livestock to a safe area;

– Arranging to transport household members or co-workers in the event of an evacuation order.

– Affected residents needing transportation assistance from the area can call the RDOS Emergency Operations Centre at 250-490-4225;

– Arranging accommodation for family members if possible. In the event of an evacuation, Reception Centres will be opened if required. Contact 250-490-4225 for information;

– Monitoring news sources for information on evacuation orders and locations of Reception Centres.