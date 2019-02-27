Dozens of feet warm Coldest Night of the Year in Ladysmith

More than hundred walkers and donors raise more than $11,000 for local homeless and hungry

  • Feb. 27, 2019 12:00 a.m.
  • News

The Coldest Night of the Year made Ladysmith a little warmer last weekend.

Dozens of donors and walkers combined Saturday to help the annual family-friendly walk raise money for charities serving hungry, homeless, and hurting people in the community.

“We give thanks to the 34 volunteers, the 15 teams with 102 walkers, and the 163 donors who helped raise $12,204 to help the Ladysmith Resources Centre Association (LRCA) help the hungry, homeless and hurting in our community,” site organizers posted on their Facebook page.

