Dozen Metchosin ‘barn cats’ on the hunt for new homes

A dozen or more Metchosin cats are in need of homes. (Facebook/Broken Promises Rescue)

They’re fluffy, they’re hungry and they’re looking for new homes.

A Greater Victoria non-profit is hoping to re-home a dozen Metchosin cats. Broken Promises Rescue said the cats were being fed by a man who managed a Metchosin farm for a number of years but will soon be on their own when he moves away.

Pamela Saddler, founder and director of Broken Promises, estimates there are 12 cats in total – and based on their appearance, they might all be related.

“Some of them were probably dumped there,” she said. “The majority of them are probably feral, some of them look young – seven or eight months old.”

Saddler said the cats will be captured and taken to the vet to be scanned for chips or tattoos. If any of the cats are tame, they will be put into foster care to be re-homed. The feral cats will make perfect rat and mouse-catching barn or farm cats.

But those taking in barn cats must be prepared to kennel or fence them in. The cats require a few weeks to adjust to their new home.

“They have to be able to be contained for a good six weeks, or else they could try to go back to where they came from,” Saddler said. “We would like them to go in pairs or more, cause they have all lived together.”

She emphasized that ‘barn cats,’ while less needy than indoor cats, still require some care. They need to have access to shelter and food.

“They actually catch more rats if they are fed,” Saddler said. “And they need to be provided with a warm place to sleep, a place where they can get out of the elements.”

To find out more about adopting from Broken Promises, visit brokenpromisesrescue.wordpress.com, email info@BrokenPromisesRescue.com or call 250-818-6643.

