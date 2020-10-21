Downtown work to continue into end of this month

Catenary poles, from which lights will be strung, mark some of the progress as the 9th St. improvement project nears its finishing date. (Houston Today photo)

A planned completion date of the 9th St. improvement project will continue into late this month.

With the underground works completed first, initial projections had the surface works involving new sidewalks and beautification aspects to be done by Oct. 18.

“Although Terus Construction, the District of Houston, and Urban Systems have worked together to try and complete this project, there are some items that will continue on over the remainder of October,” said District of Houston chief administrative officer Gerald Pinchbeck Oct. 16.

“We are anticipating completion of the Highway 16 sidewalk and signage, sidewalk on the south of 9th Street, the 9th Street median, completion of street lighting installation, and site cleanup and signage will be completed by the end of October.”

Finishing touches — hydroseeding, furnishings such as benches and 9th St. line painting — will take place next year once winter is over so they have the greatest chance of succeeding, Pinchbeck added.

Houston Today