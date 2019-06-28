Downtown Trans-Canada Highway improvements not expected until September

While recent intersection work at the intersection of Ross Street and the Trans-Canada Highway might have looked like the beginning of changes to downtown intersections, it wasn’t.

Overnight work last week was simply part of the Hudson Street Beautification Project, says Rob Niewenhiuzen, the city’s director of engineering and public works.

“The MOTI TCH (Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure Trans-Canada Highway) intersection work (moving of the lights, etc.) is not scheduled to happen until later this summer, possible late September,” Niewenhuizen wrote in an email to the Observer.

The biggest change to the downtown highway corridor will be relocating the traffic signals at Ross Street to Fourth Street NE, by the downtown Tim Hortons.

Other changes include restricting access at Sixth Street – by McGuire Lake, Ross Street – by KFC, and McLeod Street NE – by the art gallery, and adding advanced left turns out of downtown at Shuswap Street and into and out of downtown at Fourth Street NE.

The initial plan announced in February was to complete the work this summer, with much of it being done in the evenings.

