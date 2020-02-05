Downtown thrift store set to reopen noon Friday in Chilliwack

File shot of the May 2, 2014 opening of Ann’s Treasures and Thrift Store by then Chilliwack Mayor Sharon Gaetz, ADTS head Patti MacAhonic, and Chilliwack MLA John Martin. (Jennifer Feinberg/ Progress file)

The grand re-opening of the downtown thrift store run by Ann Davis Transition Society is slated for Friday over the lunch hour.

For the first time, the popular thrift store on Yale Road will have women’s outreach workers on-site.

“Ann Davis Transition Society is happy to announce that after five successful years of service to the community at Ann’s Treasures and Thrift, we have renovated and will be having our grand reopening February 7, at 12 p.m,” said ADTS executive director Patti MacAhonic, in a release.

The transition society has run a requisition program from its offices for years, where ADTS reps give clothing and household items away to women in need. They also established a Bad Date reporting program from the store.

“We are now pleased to announce that our two Women’s Outreach Workers, Carrie and Chrissy, will now be based out of the downtown location, where many of our clients come for help,” said MacAhonic.

The grand reopening event this week is accessible, open, inclusive and welcome to all.

The vision of ADTS is “Communities free from abuse and violence.” The society has grown holistically over the past 39 years to provide an innovative array of services to meet the needs of the community, which include: the Transition House for women and children fleeing abusive and violent situations; a permanent specialized Transition House with 22 beds for single women; women’s, men’s, children’s, youth, couples and family counselling; various groups for both men and women; parenting workshops, including Connect Parenting; and Children In Between. They also provide supervised visits.

READ MORE: Ann’s Treasures and Thrift Store opened in 2014

READ MORE: ADTS opens 10-bed women’s centre

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: jfeinberg@theprogress.com

@CHWKjournoLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.